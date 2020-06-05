The Kansas Water Office’s Missouri Regional Advisory Committee, comprised of representatives from Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Nemaha and Wyandotte counties plan to virtually meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 by webinar. The main agenda item is the RAC’s goals and action plans.
The agenda and meeting materials will be available at www.kwo.ks.gov, or copies by request by calling 785-296-3185 or 888-KAN-WATER (526-9283).
If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office, 900 SW Jackson Street Suite 404, Topeka, Kansas 66611-1249, or call 785-296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
