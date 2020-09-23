TOPEKA – The Kansas Volunteer Commission (KVC) is announcing funding of up to $100,000 to expand the capacity of Kansas community-based entities that effectively use volunteers and mentors as catalysts to address community issues.
The funds are made available through the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that oversees AmeriCorps and the nation’s volunteer initiatives. KVC is one of 22 state service commissions to receive a competitive Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF) grant to increase volunteerism.
"The Kansas Volunteer Commission looks forward to supporting volunteer and mentor organizations through grants, training and technical assistance," said Jessica Noble, executive director of KVC. "This grant will bring much-needed resources to Kansas communities that will allow them to harness the power of volunteering and mentoring to address local needs as we all learn to navigate our world through a pandemic.”
All Kansas public or private nonprofit organizations, public or private schools, institutions of higher education, Native American tribes and governments operating in the state of Kansas are invited to apply. Organizations must utilize volunteers and/or mentors to respond to community issues.
Appropriate grant proposal requests could include, but are not limited to:
• Staff time needed to carry out grant activities.
• Enhanced screening or orientation strategies for volunteers and/or mentors.
• Development of a handbook and training curriculum for new volunteers and/or mentors.
• Implementation of the Elements of Effective Practice for Mentoring.
• Creation a recognition and reward program for volunteers and/or mentors.
All project activities must take place Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2021. The KVC will select recipients based on their innovative approaches, size and scope of the proposed project and the organization’s demonstrated readiness to implement the proposed project.
KVC expects to make awards of between $15,000 to $20,000 per organization with a dollar-for-dollar match requirement. This is a cost-reimbursement grant funding opportunity.
APPLICATION DEADLINE AND AWARD NOTIFICATION:
• Oct. 2, 2020 – Applications due by 5 p.m.
• Dec. 9, 2020 – Official notification of awards.
For the Notice of Funding Opportunity, blank application and W-9 form, visit www.kanserve.org or contact Meg Pearson at (785)-296-5712 or at mpearson@ksde.org.
