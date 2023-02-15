TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism today announced the Attraction Development Grant program is open for applications. A total of $400,000 is available. Attraction Development Grants provide strategic economic assistance to public or private entities, or not-for-profit groups, that are developing new or enhancing existing tourism attraction in the state. The deadline for applications is March 31.
“The projects that we are looking for with these grants are those that will bring new visitors to Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Each person that visits our state also supports our economy, by eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels and shopping at our stores. These Attraction Development Grants will help entice more people to choose Kansas for their next adventure.”
The goals of Attraction Development Grants include:
> Spur economic growth.
> Develop destination-based assets.
> Increase visitation to Kansas.
> Enhance visitor experience.
> Improve the quality of life in communities across the state.
“Attraction Development Grants are one of the many tools we have to assist travel industry partners across the state,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “With world-renowned destinations, history rich communities and spectacular natural wonders, every corner of Kansas is a vital part of the state’s tourism economy. These grants support our attractions and increase visitation to and throughout Kansas.”
