WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today announced that Kansas will receive 100,000 surgical masks from Taiwan. After a request from Sen. Moran’s staff, Taiwan designated 100,000 masks for Kansas as part of its third round of international aid
to countries impacted by COVID-19. The shipment of masks is expected to arrive next week.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been listening to the needs of Kansans and gone to work focused on addressing their most critical needs,” said Sen. Moran. “We have a shortage of PPE in hot spots across our state, and I’m very appreciative of President Tsai and Taiwan for generously donating 100,000 surgical masks to Kansas to protect our frontline medical professionals and those working in our vital food supply chains. This is another great reminder that we are all in this together and that Taiwan’s contributions to promoting global health deserve the highest praise.”
“I am grateful for the friendship between the U.S. and Taiwan,” Sen. Moran continued. “On behalf of all Kansans, I want to thank President Tsai and the people of Taiwan for helping keep us healthy and safe as we work to feed the world and protect those who are most vulnerable.”
