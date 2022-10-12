USD 409 District administrators recently hosted school leaders and various school board members from across the state of Kansas.
The visit was part of the Kansas State Association of School Boad-sponsored "Leadership in Tomorrow Program."
Dr. Renee Nugent, 409 Superintendent of Schools, welcomed the school leaders on Oct. 6.
Vice-president Diane Liebsch, USD 409 Board of Education, told the guests about Atchison Public Schools, its facilities and its transitioning to the Phoenix mascot and the Visible Learning curriculum.
The group then were transported via bus to visit the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum and the school facilities.
At the museum, Nugent told the education leaders the exhibits in the museum are aligned with national curriculum standards.
Concerning matters at the Oct.10, Board members:
> Heard a report from Nugent that 2022-23 enrollment count has declined from the previous schoolyear. Nugent said investigations will be ongoing to determine reasons why, and where students are going. The actual total headcount for pre-kinderten pupils through 12th -grade students is 1,499, which is less than the 1,570 students enrolled the previous schoolyears.
> Heard from Nugent about the Bad Weather Procedure. If inclement weather is in the forecast for early in the school day, Nugent said she will make a decision no later than 10 p.m. If the need arises to dismiss during the school day efforts will be made to try and feed children lunch. Cancellations and notices will be broadcast on area television and radio stations.Nugent urges parents and guardians to follow her on Twitter.
> Heard from two different patrons concerning bullying in school and on the bus.
> Excused themselves from public session to go behind closed door for 12 minutes to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel with Nugent. After the public meeting resumed Board members took the following action:
>Accepted resignations from Michelle "Shelly" Goodpasture, middle school head custodian, and Jan Coop secretary at Atchison Elementary School, both for purposes of retirement, and from paraeducators, Kelli Becker and Wendy Ritchel.
Board members also accepted the following recommendations for employment to fill supplemental positions:Jennifer Smith and Sarah Schuler as Student Intervention Co-sponsors at Atchison Middle School and Amanda Clark as AES Yearbook sponsor.
Board members Sally Berger and Stefanie Gardner were absent from the meeting.
