Some ongoing and recent improvements in the Atchison area are what Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has had in mind to foster vitality and economic development to benefit citizens and communities throughout the state.
The Office of Rural Prosperity has been introduced under Kelly’s administration to boost the economy and interests for the majority of the communities where most Kansas reside and shop daily focusing through the lens of the entire state instead of the few more populated urban areas.
Kelly said the initiative is one she campaigned on that has now come to fruition administered through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Its core is to encourage opportunities for entrepreneurship for sustainability of the communities for the generations of residents to remain or relocate to rural Kansas. The ORP can also assist communities to identify needs for residences and the encouragement to ensure fulfillment of some needs like a lack of childcare, broadband transportation infrastructure.
Through the ORP resources are made available to for communities by cost-share projects and various programs.
The recent transition from the former Mall removal to the conversion of a two-street for vehicle traffic in the 500 and 600 blocks of Commercial Street was made possible by a cost-share program between Kansas Department of Transportation and the City of Atchison.
These cost-share projects administered by K-DOT enhance the communities and allow communities to fulfill their need to improve and/or repair the needs roads, sidewalks and connecting links for all modes of vehicle and pedestrian travel.
The cost-share projects offer local governments opportunities to leverage their resources with the state for infrastructure improvements.
KDOT is preparing to host public Local Consult meetings as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program part of the second round of cost-share funding projects. Participants will have to discuss their communities’ transportation priorities for expansion and modernization projects. Currently, the funding is awarded in 2-year cycles, Kelly said.
The Kansas Main Street Program was launched Kansas in 1985, but discontinued in 2012 during Governor Sam Brownback’s administration. In 2019 Kelly’s administration reintroduced the program and sought applications from Kansas communities to be a part of the re-instatement by the deadline in December 2020. In early March, Kelly announced Atchison, Baldwin City and Junction City are the newest cities on the Kansas Main Street block rounding out the number to 28 designated cities statewide.
Prior to Kelly’s Main Street announcement, work had already begun within weeks after the start of 2021 to remove the downtown Commercial Street Mall that was installed after the White Clay Creek flood events of 1958 devastated the downtown area. In 1963 the pedestrian mall was built, and numerous businesses occupied the building along the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of Commercial Street. Throughout the years some of these buildings have been vacated.
Kelly recalled a visit to Atchison some time prior to her gubernatorial term.
“I can remember being in Atchison walking down the Mall and seeing some boarded up buildings,” Kelly said, and added the sight at that time was a rather depressing sight.
The Main Street Program in Atchison, re-vitalization of the downtown resurgence fits hand in hand with the ORP concept to attract new businesses and grow entrepreneurship. Re-development of housing needs is also a focus and is key element to revive the downtown core.
The State is engaging housing experts to study where the gaps in housing are and to encourage downtown developers about the downtown housing in rural Kansas communities.
Kelly said a recent workshop, “Upstairs Downtown” was attended by 125 potential developers, and focused on the restoration of second story in the downtown corridors in rural communities.
Broadband infrastructure is another focus of the Kansas Department of Commerce the ORP and the Office of Broadband Development. Broadband and bringing its connectivity to Kansas communities is a key component to their economic development, Kelly said.
Atchison County has benefitted from funding earmarked for broadband expansion administered from through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas grant. Currently underway is the installation to bring more high speed internet connectivity and capabilities throughout Atchison city limits and to some rural communities like Lancaster and Effingham.
Through the Office of Broadband Development there are Broadband Infrastructure Competitive Funding Opportunities for communities, development organizations, local leadership and businesses.
Kelly said these are funding opportunities to make the broadband capability more affordable for families and small business owners and organizations of lower income levels.
Kelly said she is also anticipating more federal funding will become available to address the infrastructure needs in Kansas to fill in gaps that will better ensure all Kansans will have broadband abilities available to them.
“Our intention is to broaden the reach,” Kelly said.
Introduced in time for the 2021-2022 schoolyear is the HB 2064 Kansas Promise Scholarship Act to provide scholarships for post-graduate students to attend certain programs at eligible community colleges, technical colleges and some other accredited technical institutes.
The newly expanded Diesel Technology Program and some other existing programs offered at the Highland Community College campus in Atchison are good examples of the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act and its mission to provide higher education training with a focus on the industry needs, Kelly said.
As far as another education matter, Kelly said she is hopeful in-person learning continues throughout the school year, and that she appreciates the school districts doing all they can to keep the students well. She encourages all eligible people to get their vaccinations.
Prior to her tenure as Kansas Governor, Kelly served multiple terms in the Kansas Senate representing the 18th District comprising portions of Wabaunsee, Shawnee, and Pottawatomie counties.
