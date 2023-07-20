Riverbend2

In recent years the Valley Hope Association acquired the facility that formerly housed the Riverbend International School Inc. (the former Bert Nash School building) from St. Benedict's Abbey. The former school facility is located along the northern outskirts of Atchison city limits.

 File photo

TOPEKA -- The Valley Hope Association in Atchison is one of the 36 nonprofit organizations throughout Kansas awarded $4.1 million in Community Service Program Tax Credits.

Governor Laura Kelly announced July,13 that the awarded CSP Tax Credit awards are intended to boost fundraising efforts focused on improving local access to quality childcare, health care, education, arts and housing, according to a Kansas Department of Commerce press release.