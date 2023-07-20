In recent years the Valley Hope Association acquired the facility that formerly housed the Riverbend International School Inc. (the former Bert Nash School building) from St. Benedict's Abbey. The former school facility is located along the northern outskirts of Atchison city limits.
TOPEKA -- The Valley Hope Association in Atchison is one of the 36 nonprofit organizations throughout Kansas awarded $4.1 million in Community Service Program Tax Credits.
Governor Laura Kelly announced July,13 that the awarded CSP Tax Credit awards are intended to boost fundraising efforts focused on improving local access to quality childcare, health care, education, arts and housing, according to a Kansas Department of Commerce press release.
Valley Hope was awarded $88,000 in tax credits for the renovation of a recently acquired 21,000 square foot building adjacent to the existing Valley Hope center to create a Clinical Care Center to accommodate space for counseling, workshops and a gymnasium to improve the patient experience and privacy.
Executive Director Megan O' Connor, of the Valley Hope Foundation, confirmed Thursday, July 20 that plans are underway. The planned renovation is for the building and campus that most recently housed the Riverbend International School after the Bert Nash School and juvenile correctional facility closed. The facility was acquired from St. Benedict Abbey after it was purchased at an Atchison County Tax Sale in recent years.
“Local nonprofit organizations across the state are working diligently to address issues that have a tremendous impact on communities, the Kansans who live there, and their quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Community Service Tax Credit Program is a valuable tool that allows the state to support their efforts.”
CSP tax credits have been issued in the Sunflower State since 1994. The program provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities (populations less than 15,000) and a 50% tax credit in larger communities. The credits are a direct deduction from the donor’s state tax obligation.
The CSP program amplifies fundraising activities for non-profits and boosts large capital campaigns. Any individual or business subject to Kansas income tax is eligible to receive a tax credit through this program.
This year, CSP will assist six counties with building new or upgrading existing childcare facilities. Other community projects across the state include housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a center for youth who have aged out of the foster system, a dormitory for children in acute psychiatric crises, a community wellness facility, historic renovations, health care equipment, and more.
“The ingenuity these organizations display as they improve their communities is inspiring and deserves support,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Creating healthy, vibrant communities where people want to live allows local and state economies to grow.”
Awarded nonprofits were chosen through a highly competitive, score-based selection process.
