TOPEKA – KANSAS! magazine received a Gold Award for its cover titled “Kansas Trailblazer” at the 41st annual International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA) awards presentation. The illustrated cover, published in fall 2020, was an original art piece created by Lawrence artist Angie Pickman, an Atchison native.
In addition to Gold, KANSAS! won three Silver Awards, and an award of merit for the writing and design work of issues published during the magazine’s 75th anniversary year.
Andrea Etzel, Editor of KANSAS! and publication manager for Kansas Tourism, accepted the awards on behalf of the magazine.
Published by Kansas Tourism, a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce, KANSAS! is the premier subscription lifestyle magazine of the Sunflower State.
“I am thrilled that KANSAS! magazine received these awards, as they illustrate the depth of talent in Kansas writers, editors and creatives,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This magazine does a wonderful job of inspiring Kansans to explore and celebrate our great state.”
In the Profile Category, the magazine won a Silver Award for “Part of the Legacy that Shapes Who We Are” by Marty Hillard, which appeared in the second issue of 2021. In this profile, Hillard talks with Oscar-winning filmmaker and University of Kansas professor Kevin Willmott, who talks about his life in Kansas and his approach to cinema.
For the General Feature category, the magazine won a Silver Award for its “Explorers and Innovators” feature by a collection of notable Kansas writers, with an opening by Dave Kendall. The feature encompassed pieces highlighting Kansans – past and present – who are all pioneers in their own right. The story ran in the fall 2020 issue.
Rounding out the Silver Award wins was KANSAS!’s special 75th anniversary issue in the Special Focus category. “There's no better tribute to your state than showing it through the eyes and words of the people. I loved the lack of captioning on the majority of images so it could be consumed as the art it is and the mood it evokes,” mentioned one of the awarding judges.
“Since 1945, KANSAS! magazine has been a treasured publication of Kansas Tourism, as it is known for its dynamic storytelling and stunning imagery,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Kansans who subscribe to the publication are avid fans of the state and enjoy digging a little deeper into the people and places that make Kansas special.”
IRMA members include state, province and regional publications from across the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The awards were granted for work published in 2020 and judged by independent panels of experts.
A one-year magazine subscription is $20. To subscribe to KANSAS! magazine, go to www.kansasmag.com.
