Kansas Legal Services and Riverbend Habitat for Humanity are teaming up for the Atchison Landlord-Tenant Education Series on July 21 at 6pm, Project Concern at 504 Kansas Ave., Atchison, KS. It is a free meeting; Kansas Legal Services will provide important information about the 14/30 Day Notice’s best practices and procedures for landlords and tenants.
On July 27, 2022 at 6pm, Kansas Legal Services will provide a free tax clinic and discuss topics such as requirements for filing, preventing identity theft, property tax laws and relief for seniors, and debt consolidation.
The free low-income taxpayer clinic gives guidance and free representation on behalf of clients in tax disputes with the IRS. The clinic also educates communities on their individual rights and responsibilities as taxpayers. It also can identify and advocate for issues that are identified from the different communities the Kansas Legal Services represent.
In order to qualify for the Kansas Legal Service representation, the following qualification standards must be met: have a dispute with the IRS, income requirements of 250% of the poverty line (household of 1 = $32,000 yearly income or household of 2 = $43,550), generally owes less than $50,000 per tax year, Kansas citizen or Kansas tax issue, and must be a U.S. citizen or green card resident.
If you require an accommodation based on disability or you have difficulty speaking or understanding English, Kansas Legal Services will provide a reasonable accommodation and/or interpreter services at no cost to the individual(s).
The meeting will be held at Project Concern, 504 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS. Both events are sponsored by Kansas Legal Services and Riverbend Habitat for Humanity. For more information call 1-800-723-6953.
