After more than a year of uncertainty about the future of the countywide sales tax to fund joint communications and solid waste, Rep. John Eplee, MD announced a finding hot off his desk legislative desk from Topeka.
Eplee told constituents, who gathered for his Legislative Coffee on Saturday that Atchison County can continue to leave the sales tax in place, repeal or replace it. The finding will give the county an opportunity to discuss and determine what they think is the best for citizens countywide, Eplee said. Voters countywide approved the tax in 1993 according the terms set forth in an inter-local agreement between the county and the five incorporated cities within county boundaries. However, it was about 10 years later when the City of Atchison began to withhold some of its distribution from the Kansas Department of Revenue. Some of the other cities followed suit. In recent years, sales tax has generated about $ 2.5 million a year. Within the past couple of years, Atchison County Farm Bureau introduced a bill that would allow distributions of countywide sales tax revenues to go directly to the county coffer instead to the cities for distribution to the counties. From that point, lawmakers had the bill under the scope in Topeka for consideration to possibly sunset the tax.
Eplee reported that the House and Senate have respectively passed some bills that are under consideration in the respective chambers before they go to the governor’s desk.
>SB 421 invests $1 billion in state surplus in KPERS that will buy down debt and stabilize the fund. Currently KPERS there is an increase in funding and the more funding will be put in increments. At this time there is no provision for cost of living increases for KPERS.
> Eplee supported HCR 5027 in debate to add Kansas to the list of states to call a constitutional convention of states to make amendments to the constitution. The measure did not receive the required two-thirds majority vote. Eplee said he will continue fighting the effort.
> The 20 mills for public education remains and will be accordingly distributed back to the districts, but will no longer be subject to budget neutral hearings. Other public school matters center on the funding to follow the transfer of students from one public school district to another; the parental rights involving choices in curriculum, books and philosophies.
> Funding increases in support of mental health treatments, programs and crisis centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.