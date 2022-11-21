A letter sent to Rick Berger from the Kansas Historical Society informed him that on 11/5/2022meeting, the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review approved the nomination for the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad Freight Depot to the Register of Historic Kansas Places.
The Board also recommended the SHPO forward the nomination to the office of the Keeper of the National Register in Washington,D.C., where it will be evaluated by their professional staff. If they concur with the findings of the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review, the property will be included in the National Register of Historic Places within 45 days of receipt.
Listing in the registers qualifies the property for certain state-funded financial incentives. The Kansas Rehabilitation Tax Credit is available forthe rehabilitation of the listed buildings. Further, register listing also qualifies properties for the Heritage Trust Fund grant program.
Professionals on staff have training in archeology, architecture, architectural history, and history. Historic preservation assistance is provided at no charge to federal, state, and local governments; planning, engineering, architectural, and other consulting firms; local historical societies and other non-profit organizations; private property owners; and any interested organization, firm, or individual whether or not their properties have been listed in the State or National Registers of Historic Places.
Listing of this property provides recognition of the community’s historic importance and assures protective review of federal projects that might adversely affect the character of the historic property. This property is now subject to review under the Kansas Historic Preservation Act.
The Kansas State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) administers the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) to finance local preservation activities that will contribute to planning for the preservation of the built environment and archeological resources. Up to 60 percent of the cost of eligible activities can be funded through this program. Through property identification and evaluation, communities may assess their historic properties and develop plans for their recognition and preservation.
HPF projects must result in a tangible product. Eligible products include, but are not limited to:
preservation plans for communities or historic properties
surveys of cultural resources
National Register historic district nominations
design-review guidelines for historic districts
walking tour brochures, websites, or podcasts
educational presentations, conferences, or workshops
A copy of the letter was sent to Abby Bartlett, mayor ofAtchisonand the city commissioners.
