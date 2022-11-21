Depot

The Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad Freight Depot.

 Atchison County Historical Society

A letter sent to Rick Berger from the Kansas Historical Society informed him that on 11/5/2022 meeting, the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review approved the nomination for the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad Freight Depot to the Register of Historic Kansas Places.  

The Board also recommended the SHPO forward the nomination to the office of the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., where it will be evaluated by their professional staff. If they concur with the findings of the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review, the property will be included in the National Register of Historic Places within 45 days of receipt.  

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.