TOPEKA -- The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has elected a new President, John Settich, PhD, and Vice President, Thomas H. Estep, M.D. Settich has served as a member of the Board since 2010. He is a graduate of St. Benedict’s College, earned a master’s degree in public services management from DePaul University, and a doctorate in public policy and political science from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Settich’s career has included positions in government and military service, management of healthcare associations and organizations, and academia.
He currently serves as professor and chairman of the department of political science at Benedictine College in Atchison.
Estep has served as a member of the Board since 2017. He is a graduate of the University of Calgary Faculty of Medicine and completed his fellowship in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Indianapolis, at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Estep is certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and has practiced Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgery in Wichita, Kansas for 33 years. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Royal College of Surgeons, American College of Cardiology, and the American College of Chest Physicians. Estep is affiliated with a major Wichita Hospital and other professional associations in Kansas.
The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts licenses and regulates most of the healthcare professions in Kansas, including more than 31,000 healthcare providers in 16 different professions. The mission of the Board is to protect the public by licensing only safe, well qualified healthcare professionals, and enforcing laws and regulations that prevent and remediate professional incompetence, unprofessional conduct or other unsafe professional practice by persons granted the privilege to practice the healing arts in Kansas.
The 15-member Board consists of five Doctors of Medicine, three Doctors of Osteopathy, three Doctors of Chiropractic, one Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, and three public members. The Board also incorporates 10 professional councils that help oversee allied health professions regulated by the Board. The Board office is located across from the capitol building at 800 Jackson, Lower Level-Suite A, Topeka, Kansas 66612. The Acting Executive Director of the Board is Tucker L. Poling, J.D., who can be reached at tucker.poling@ks.gov. Other information regarding the Board, may be found at www.ksbha.org.
