TOPEKA — Atchison and Leavenworth District courts  are among district courts in 34 counties that will transition to the new Kansas eCourt centralized case management system between September 7 and 12.

Collectively, the courts in these 34 counties are known as Track 6 in the Kansas eCourt statewide rollout plan. They are predominantly in southwest and southcentral Kansas, with the exception of the 1st Judicial District in the far northeast corner of the state.

