TOPEKA — Atchison and Leavenworth District courts are among district courts in 34 counties that will transition to the new Kansas eCourt centralized case management system between September 7 and 12.
Collectively, the courts in these 34 counties are known as Track 6 in the Kansas eCourt statewide rollout plan. They are predominantly in southwest and southcentral Kansas, with the exception of the 1st Judicial District in the far northeast corner of the state.
After Track 6 courts complete the transition, 95% of all trial courts in Kansas will operate on the eCourt centralized case management system.
The courts in Track 6 are: 1st Judicial District: Atchison and Leavenworth counties; 9th Judicial District: McPherson and Harvey counties;16th Judicial District: Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, and Meade counties; 24th Judicial District: Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, and Rush counties; 25th Judicial District: Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties; 26th Judicial District: Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties; 27th Judicial District: Reno County; 30th Judicial District: Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.
During the cutover to the Kansas eCourt case management system, courts in Track 6 will remain open and operating but some procedures will change. The procedure changes are authorized by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-CM-067.
Courts in Track 6 will stop accepting electronically filed documents from attorneys. They will also stop accepting electronic payments. Courts will continue to accept paper filed documents from attorneys, and self-represented parties will be able to file on paper or by fax. The courts will accept only payments made in cash or by paper check.
The cutover to the new case management system for Track 6 courts starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7. That’s when electronic filing will be turned off and courts will begin accepting paper filings from attorneys. This is also when the courts will stop accepting electronic payments and begin accepting only payments made in cash or by paper check.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, Track 6 Courts will be open and will continue to operate during regular business hours. Electronic filing and electronic payments will still be turned off.
Online services, including electronic filing and electronic payments, are scheduled to come back online at 12:01 a.m. September 12. Track 6 courts will be open during regular business hours and fully operating on the Kansas eCourt case management system.
There will be minimal impact to Track 1, 2, 3, and 5 courts when data from Track 6 courts is added to the Kansas eCourt case management system. Courts in these tracks already operate on the new case management system.
From 5 p.m. Friday, September 9, to 12:01 a.m. Monday, September 12, the Kansas eCourt case management system will be offline for courts in Tracks 1, 2, 3, and 5. The courts will not accept electronic filings or electronic payments.
While the Kansas eCourt case management system is offline for courts in Tracks 1, 2, 3, and 5, the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal will not be able to retrieve case data from those courts.
Track 1, 2, 3, and 5 courts are: 2nd Judicial District: Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties; 4th Judicial District: Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties; 5th Judicial District: Chase and Lyon counties; 6th Judicial District: Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties; 8th Judicial District: Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties; 11th Judicial District: Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties; 12th Judicial District: Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties; 13th Judicial District: Butler, Elk, and Greenwood counties; 14th Judicial District: Chautauqua and Montgomery counties; 15th Judicial District: Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace counties; 17th Judicial District: Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips, and Smith counties; 19th Judicial District: Cowley County; 20th Judicial District: Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties; 21st Judicial District: Clay and Riley counties; 22nd Judicial District: Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties; 23rd Judicial District: Ellis, Gove, Rooks, and Trego counties; 28th Judicial District: Ottawa and Saline counties; 31st Judicial District: Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.
As Kansas courts move to the Kansas eCourt case management system, their public records become available through the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal.
Public records are both case data and case documents. What will be available through the portal is described in Supreme Court Rule 22: Access to Public Electronic District Court Case Records.
Only documents filed after a court begins operating on the Kansas eCourt case management system will be available through the public access portal, as permitted under Supreme Court rule. Case data that predates the court beginning to operate on the Kansas eCourt case management system will be available if it complies with Supreme Court rule.
Public records not available through the public access portal will be available at the courthouse using a courthouse terminal. Each court has a computer reserved for public searches of court cases and court records in that court.
Sealed cases and sealed records are not public and will not be available through either the public portal or the courthouse terminal.
For more information, visit Search District Court Records on the Kansas judicial branch website.
