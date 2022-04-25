TOPEKA – Dr. Allen Reavis was honored as the Kansas Dental Association’s Dentist of the Year by KDA President Dr. Jill Jenkins during its Annual Meeting on Friday, April 22 in Kansas City, Missouri. “Allen is the well deserving recipient of this year’s Dentist of the Year award, Jenkins said. “Allen is a passionate advocate for the dentists of Kansas and organized dentistry in general.” said Jenkins.
A desire to help others improve their health, serve his community and being self-sufficient led Reavis to dentistry. He has been enjoying that mission for 38 years in Atchison, Kansas. He is a 1984 graduate of UMKC School of Dentistry, Jenkins said in a press released to the Globe. Reavis has been active in the KDA in some fashion for his entire career, even serving as president of the Association in 2020. Reavis currently serves on the Council on Dental Legislation, Council on Finance and Budget, is a Kansas Delegate to the American Dental Association, and serves on the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation Board. Allen also serves on one of the ADA councils, the Council on Ethics, By-Laws, and Judicial Affairs and has been very active with those duties. Professional recognition includes Fellow in the American College of Dentists, Fellow in the International College of Dentists, Fellow in the Pierre Fauchard Academy, and Mastership in AGD.
Reavis was appointed to serve on the Kansas Dental Board. He was elected President of the Kansas Dental Board for two years. To help serve the Medicaid and underserved patients, he spearheaded the effort to build a Federally Qualified Health Center dental clinic in Atchison and led the drive to raise funds and complete the clinic. Reavis recently retired from Atchison Dental Associates after 37 years of ownership. One of Reavis’ greatest pleasures was practicing with his associate dentists and the entire dental team in caring for their patients. Reavis now works part time at the Atchison Community Health Clinic FQHC as the Dental Director and provides care to the underserved. He is very active in the local community and has volunteered for many boards and committees. Some of these include St. Benedict’s Catholic Church Parish Council, Rotary, Boy Scouts, and others.
Reavis currently serves as an Atchison City Commission member, and has served for more than 12 years and was elected to serve as Atchison Mayor for five terms. Reavis is currently a candidate for a seat on the Atchison County Commission. Reavis also enjoys golf, flying, shooting sports, lake life, travel and politics. Reavis and his wife, Sara, have two children Ben and Jenny. Ben is in the Air Force and Jenny is a nurse.
