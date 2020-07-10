John R. Kurth, an Atchison attorney, is among the six nominees aiming for an open seat on the in the 1st Judicial District in Kansas.
The Kansas Courts announced Friday the nominees who members of the 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 at a location to be announce at a later date. The interviews are open to the public.
Atchison and Leavenworth Counties comprise the 1st Judicial District. It was announced June 1 that the Commission would be seeking nominations to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of District Court Judge Michael Gibbens in Leavenworth County, effective Friday, July 17.
Kurth serves as a private practice attorney and the municipal judge for the City of Elwood.
In addition to Kurth, the other listed nominees include:
*Pamela Campbell Burton, Leavenworth, a private lawyer.
*Michael G. Jones, Lansing, a private practice lawyer.
*Keyta D. Kelly, Tonganoxie, a private practice lawyer.
*Deputy Leavenworth County Attorney Joan M. Lowdon, of Bonner Springs.
*Natalie M. Teemer Washington, Leavenworth, a private practice lawyer.
The deadline for nominees to apply for consideration was noon Friday, July 10. Following the interview process Commission members will submit three to five names to the governor for the appointment.
Eligibility requirements are that nominees be 30 years old or older; must be a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for no less than five years as a lawyer, judge or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and be a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and holding office.
Members of the 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission are Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen, serving as the nonvoting chair; Julia Clem and Rosemary Nies, both of Atchison; Todd Thompson, Basehor; G. Ronald Bates Jr., Mark Preisinger and Kevin Reardon, all of Leavenworth, and Lois Meadows and Geoffrey Sonntag, both of Tonganoxie.
The nomination commission will convene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 in Courtroom 2 at the Leavenworth County Justice Center, 601 South Third Street in Leavenworth to discuss the interview process. The meeting is open to the public.
After the newly appointed judge serves at the bench for one year, he or she must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If the bid for retention is successful, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
