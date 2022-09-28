Maci Behrnes,center, receives a 1,5000 check from Noxious Weed Director Kim Glover on behalf of the County Weed Directors Association of Kansas as County Commissioner Jack Bower, Road and Bridge Director Joe Snyder and Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn, Atchison County, look on Sept. 20 at the courthouse.
Kansas State University freshman Maci Behrnes is the statewide winner of a scholarship that marks the first year of Atchison County's participation in the program.
Noxious Weed Director Kim Glover, of Atchison County Road and Bridge, presented Behrnes a $1,500 check on Sept. 20 on behalf of the County Weed Directors Association of Kansas Scholarship Program.
Behrnes is a 2022 graduate of Atchison County Community High School, and is pursuing agriculture business studies at K-State.
Glover explained the CWDAK is a professional organization that provides training and assistance for the 105 weed directors throughout Kansas. The CWDAK Scholarship Program offers opportunities to students in pursuit of career in the an agriculture/agronomy industry as well as increasing awareness of the county weed department's role in local government.
The CWDAK members raise funds in support of its scholarship program, Glover said.
Behrnes said she learned of the scholarship's availability from the ACCJHS guidance counselor.
Glover said Behrnes met the criteria by having a background in agriculture and a letter of recommendation.
"She is the first for Atchison County," Glover said. "It is the first year Atchison County participated in the program."
The CWDAK sponsored at least four $500 scholarships for the fall semester. Scholarhsips are awarded after verification of their enrollment at an accredited Kansas college.
The CWDAK Scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: Be a Kansas high school senior; carry as grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4-point scale; attend a Kansas college or university for the fall semester and enrolled as full-time student with at least 12 hours credit; major in agriculture or plant science with preference to agronomy and plant science; return completed application to the scholarship committee; submit a copy of the student's high school transcript signed by a school official; must have two letters of recommendation; and all student applicants, online or otherwise, must be enroll as full-time student with a 12-hour minimum.
