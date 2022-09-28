Weeds

Maci Behrnes,center, receives a 1,5000 check from Noxious Weed Director Kim Glover on behalf of the County Weed Directors Association of Kansas as County Commissioner Jack Bower, Road and Bridge Director Joe Snyder and Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn, Atchison County, look on Sept. 20 at the courthouse.   

 By Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Kansas State University freshman Maci Behrnes is the statewide winner of a scholarship that marks the first year of Atchison County's participation in the program.

Noxious Weed Director Kim Glover, of Atchison County Road and Bridge, presented Behrnes a $1,500 check on Sept. 20 on behalf of the County Weed Directors Association of Kansas Scholarship Program.

