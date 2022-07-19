Kansas corn farmers are invited to Kansas Corn’s Summer Listening Tour, hosting dinners in six Kansas communities. Kansas Corn will focus on farmer discussion around the issues that matter to corn growers at the dinners. Growers can connect with Kansas Corn in Sterling, Buffalo, Hugoton, Hoxie, Courtland and Hiawatha. This is the seventh year of the popular listening tour dinners.
“This year’s theme is ‘True to Our Roots’ and we’re honoring Kansas Corn’s long tradition of representing farmers and building opportunities for corn. The Kansas Corn Commission is celebrating its 45th year, and the association is in its 47th year,” Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said. “We’re looking forward to great discussions with growers at the dinners. The farmer feedback we get helps guide our organizations going forward.”
Kansas Corn hosts this annual listening tour to meet with corn farmers to talk about the many issues surrounding the corn and ag industries. Kansas Corn staff will briefly update growers on key topics including the atrazine comment period, ethanol efforts and input costs. Each stop will feature a roundtable discussion around these key topics and other issues facing attendees such as drought and rising input costs. The goal of each stop is to get feedback from corn growers, which is valued by the association and commission boards in their planning.
Attendees are asked to register for these summer events online at kscorn.com/tour or by calling the Kansas Corn office at 785-410-5009.
2022 Kansas Corn Summer Listening Tour
(Corn dinners are from 6-8 p.m.)
Tues. Aug 2 at Sterling (Central)
Mon. Aug. 8 at Buffalo (Southeast)
Wed. Aug. 10 at Hugoton (Southwest)
Thurs. Aug. 11 at Hoxie (Northwest)
Tues. Aug. 16 at Courtland (North Central)
Wed. Aug. 17 at Hiawatha (Northeast)
The Kansas Corn Summer Listening Tour is sponsored by the Kansas Corn Growers Association and the Kansas Corn Commission. Get more information at kscorn.com/tour or call Kansas Corn at 785-410-5009.
