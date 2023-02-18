Kansas Corn announced the winners of its annual Kansas Corn Yield Contest. Even with widespread drought across much of the state, Kansas farmers used technology and management skills to raise some competitive yields.
Some Northeast Kansas area farmers are among the 2022 contest winners:
Northeast District 7
> Dryland -- Dean and Victor Menold, Brown County, garnered second place with 283.38 bushels per acre, Beck’s Hybrids 6374V2P; Douglas Armstrong, Atchison County, 275.96 bushels per acre, AgriGold A645-16VT2RI, placed third.
> Irrigated -- Alex Noll, Jefferson County, finished in first place with a yield of 295.3 bushels per acre, Dekalb DKC70-27RIB; and Galen Grimm, Brown County, finished third place with a production of 288.01 bushels per acre, Pioneer P1185AM.
North Northeast District 10
> Dryland -- Jason Taylor, Doniphan County brought home first place with a yield of 302.31 bushels per acre, Taylor Seed Farms 9913; Jason Taylor, Doniphan County, earned second place for his yield of 295.53 bushels per acre, Taylor Seed Farms 8013; and Joe Elias, Atchison County, came in at third place with his yield of 289.77.42 bushels per acre, AgriGold A643-52VT2RI.
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
“Improvements in technology and management have produced not only record Kansas corn yields, but more importantly, allowed for relatively impressive corn yields when farmers are faced with drought conditions and high input prices,” Kansas Corn vice president of market development and policy Josh Roe said. “The farmers that participated in this year’s yield contest exhibit the very best of the technology and management techniques available."
This is the second year for the combined state-level yield contest and National Corn Yield Contest, bringing greater competition and entries. The state contest awards dryland and irrigated winners in ten districts, along with one statewide dryland and one statewide irrigated winner. The winners will be recognized at the Kansas Corn Symposium on Jan. 26 in Salina. The Kansas Corn Yield Contest is sponsored by Kansas Corn and Kansas State University Research and Extension.
The Kansas Corn Yield Contest was created to recognize high-yielding Kansas corn farmers and gain information to improve practices and increase efficiency for greater sustainability and profitability. Sharing the data collected among Kansas farmers benchmarks the corn yields and provides information for improving management practices.
