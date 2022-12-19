TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced the award recipients for the new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development, SEED, grant program. In total, 61 recipients will receive nearly $2.7 million to invest in small communities across the state. 

Two area counties are among the recipients in this round of funding. Doniphan County Economic Development was awarded $49,125 for childcare and library; and in Brown County the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development was awarded $25,049 for childcare, community vibrancy and library.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.