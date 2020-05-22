Despite the number of cases increasing daily, state health officials say the spreading of the COVID-19 is actually peaking and headed toward a decline with the number of hospitalizations and deaths stabilizing.
The governor announced Tuesday an update of her four-phase plan to reopen Kansas — stating that data was positive and the state may enter Phase 2 as of Friday, May 22.
On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 8,958 cases from 88 counties with 185 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. that day
In a breakdown per county: Anderson 1, Atchison 19, Barber 1, Barton 36, Bourbon 7, Brown 5, Butler 26, Chase 3, Chautauqua 4, Cherokee 9, Cheyenne 2, Clark 31, Clay 5, Cloud 4, Coffey 50, Cowley 4, Crawford 6, Dickinson 4, Doniphan 11, Douglas 62, Edwards 5, Ellis 9, Ellsworth 2, Finney 1,367, Ford 1558, Franklin 32, Geary 16, Gove 1, Grant 17, Gray 21, Greenwood 3, Hamilton 12, Harper 1, Harvey 13, Haskell 17, Jackson 82, Jefferson 21, Jewell 4, Johnson 711, Kearney 39, Kiowa 2, Labette 22, Lane 1, Leavenworth 1,069, Linn 7, Lyon 377, Marion 7, McPherson 27, Meade 24, Miami 6, Mitchell 3, Montgomery 19, Morris 3, Morton 4, Nemaha 9, Neosho 3, Norton 2, Osage 7, Osborne 2, Ottawa 4, Phillips 2, Pottawatomie 24, Pratt 1, Reno 51, Republic 4, Rice 4, Riley 60, Rooks 7, Saline 28, Scott 13, Sedgwick 523, Seward 815, Shawnee 249, Sheridan 2, Sherman 6, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 8, Stevens 26, Sumner 6, Trego 1, Wabaunsee 29, Wilson 1, Woodson 6 and Wyandotte 1,269.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 3,801 females, 4,969 males and 188 unknown between the ages of 0-100 with the median age 41.
As of Friday, there had been 66,362 negative tests in Kansas and 787 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at the site, www.covid.ks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
