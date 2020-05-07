Despite the number of cases increasing daily, state health officials say the spreading of the COVID-19 is actually peaking and headed toward a decline with the number of hospitalizations and deaths stabilizing.
Throughout the week, the number of positive cases climbed over 6,000 and on Thursday afternoon was at 6,144 cases throughout 82 counties, but the number of hospitalizations only increased slightly with 587 hospitalizations, as did deaths with a total of 147.
State officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that the number of deaths and hospitalizations is steadily decreasing, which is a good sign despite the fact that the number of positive cases is growing, which is also more noticeable due to increased testing.
In a breakdown per county (including 62 probable): Atchison 12, Barber 1, Barton 10, Bourbon 6, Brown 1, Butler 15, Chase 3, Chautauqua 4, Cherokee 8, Cheyenne 2, Clark 17, Clay 4, Cloud 4, Coffey 50, Cowley 2, Crawford 6, Dickinson 2, Doniphan 7, Douglas 56, Edwards 4, Ellis 9, Ellsworth 1, Finney 589, Ford 933, Franklin 20, Geary 15, Gove 1, Grant 8, Gray 6, Greenwood 3, Hamilton 6, Harper 1, Harvey 9, Haskell 9, Jackson 2, Jefferson 12, Jewell 4, Johnson 560, Kearney 26, Kiowa 2, Labette 22, Leavenworth 887, Linn 5, Lyon 311, Marion 6, McPherson 25, Meade 16, Miami 5, Mitchell 3, Montgomery 19, Morris 3, Morton 3, Nemaha 1, Neosho 2, Norton 2, Osage 5, Osborne 2, Ottawa 4, Phillips 1, Pottawatomie 16, Pratt 1, Reno 44, Republic 4, Rice 3, Riley 56, Rooks 6, Saline 23, Scott 2, Sedgwick 430, Seward 647, Shawnee 140, Sheridan 5, Sherman 5, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 7, Stevens 14, Sumner 4, Wabaunsee 27, Wilson 1, Woodson 6 and Wyandotte 8951.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 2,608 females, 3,438 males and 98 unknown between the ages of 0-99 with the median age 42.
As of Thursday, there had been 38,678 negative tests negative tests in Kansas and 587 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at The site, www.covid.ks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
