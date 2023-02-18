Two Atchison County farms are being recognized in the annual Kansas Bankers Soil Conservation Program. Brad and Chelsea Bell’s farm north and west of Lancaster is honored for their efforts to protect the soil resources of their acreage. JoAnne Eckert is the honoree of the second farm in Center township between Effingham and Lancaster. Both farm owners have invested in soil improvements over the years to protect the land resources from erosion.

The testimonies of each farm has a personal appreciation for the soil resource of the farm and the desire to care for this acreage in such ways that it is preserved for the future.

