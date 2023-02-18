Two Atchison County farms are being recognized in the annual Kansas Bankers Soil Conservation Program. Brad and Chelsea Bell’s farm north and west of Lancaster is honored for their efforts to protect the soil resources of their acreage. JoAnne Eckert is the honoree of the second farm in Center township between Effingham and Lancaster. Both farm owners have invested in soil improvements over the years to protect the land resources from erosion.
The testimonies of each farm has a personal appreciation for the soil resource of the farm and the desire to care for this acreage in such ways that it is preserved for the future.
Bells’ acquired the quarter section in 2012 and immediately developed a farm plan with the Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS). With a vision to make the acres more “farmable” for modern equipment, terraces and waterways were replaced with Tile Outlet Terrace Systems to control the soil erosion across the farm. This work was done utilizing the Federal Cost Share Program EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) to protect the fields and to slow down water movement which lessens erosion. Grassland is used for hay and grazing by their beef cattle. They have cleared trees from pastureland and removed ditches that were previously forming along waterways. Prior conservation work has been done by Spencer Pruett and Jody Servaes.
Bell farms with his family and utilizes no-till planting which leaves greater amounts of residue on the surface to protect the soil from the impact of heavy rainfall. They plant on the contour of the sloping fields and just recently completed grid soil sampling which will allow specific nutrient application. This method will better utilize added fertilizer and reduces excess nutrient application and potential loss to water bodies. Bell has transitioned to seeding cover crops into growing corn and soybean in late summer. Oats, wheat, tillage radishes and turnips are part of the cover crop mix that is titled “regenerative agriculture”. In addition to having the added residue on the field to prevent erosion and to improve organic matter, and soil health; a successful cover crop becomes forage for their beef cattle.
In addition to operating the farm, Bells have a family-owned meat processing facility called Diamond C Food Service that provides local employment. They merchandise some of their own beef that they grow to a finished weight.
“The conservation work and current farming practices have made a big difference and continue to be very beneficial to save soil”, says Bell. By maintaining structures and utilizing no-till planting and adding the growing cover crops, the number of small erosion ditches has been lessened and many tons of soil saved.
JoAnne Eckert manages her farm acreage with the assistance of her nephew William Millenbruch. Millenbruch and his father, Dale, before him, encouraged and advised Eckert on the farm improvements that have taken place over the past dozen years. This parcel has been in the Keimig family since its acquisition in the 1960’s. Terraces and Grassed Waterways have been converted to Tile Outlet Terraces and Joe Schletzbaum has been the key installer of conservation structures. Corn and soybeans are grown with minimal tillage that leaves extra residue on the surface of the sloping acreage. Eckert and Millenbruch complement the advice from conservation staff of USDA. Through the years cost share assistance has been done through the State Cost Share Water Resource Program and Federal EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) these conservation programs have been beneficial to the completion of the farm plan. Additional conservation work has been owner financed with assistance from the Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Effingham.
Eckert grew up on the family farm near Lancaster. While currently a resident of Lawrence, she continues to value the resources of her Atchison County farm acreage. “Conservation work and caring for the soil resources has been important previously and we hope the care given now will be beneficial for many years,” says Eckert. JoAnne is retired from work for the city of Lawrence and is involved as a volunteer in the community.
The purpose of the Kansas Bankers Association conservation award is to stimulate a greater interest in the conservation of the agricultural land and natural resources of Kansas. The association gives recognition to farmers and landowners who have made outstanding progress in practicing conservation and providing stewardship of natural resources on their land.
Both enterprises view the importance of caring for the land as part of their responsibility as landowners and renter. They have worked over the past years to improve upon the soil protecting work to complete the soil conservation plan on farm ground.
“On behalf of the Kansas Bankers Association that sponsors these recognitions, we compliment Brad and Chelsea Bell and JoAnne Eckert and William Millenbruch for the investment they have made over the years to protect the land and water resources,” said Eric Cummings of USB Bank of Everest. “We, bankers, are proud of the effort to protect our natural resources by many farmers and landowners of Atchison County.” Exchange Bank and Trust is the second bank supporting the conservation programs.
