TOPEKA – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly has issued Executive Orders, most recently Executive Order # 20-70, to temporarily extend the deadline for Kansas driver’s license and state identification card renewals. The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles cautions Kansans to avoid waiting until the last day of the extension period to renew expired credentials.
As part of its efforts to get renewals completed and not crowd its offices, the Division of Vehicles asks Kansans to first consider renewing using iKan, the agency’s online driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal system. Online renewals can be performed by going to www.ikan.ks.gov.
To further encourage online renewals, KDOR has temporarily waived service fees for using iKan. By statute, some restrictions apply. If criteria are not met, customers are asked to schedule their renewal through the appropriate appointment process.
KDOR implemented the need for appointments at all its offices. While walk-ins are permitted, customers with appointments receive priority. For information about scheduling an appointment, customers can visit https://ksrevenue.org/DOVAppointmentInfo/.
