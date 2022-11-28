The state of Kansas ranked ninth in the nationwhen it comes to average charitable contribution and percentage of income donated to charities.
Overall, Kansans donated $17,866 on average, ranking behind only Wyoming ($54,107), South Dakota ($28,542), North Dakota ($24,571), Arkansas ($22,671), Utah ($20,492), Tennessee ($19,631), Florida ($18,440), and Oklahoma ($17,870).
Kansas ranked just ahead of Texas ($17,743), Nebraska ($16,957), New York ($15,936), Missouri ($15,711), Georgia ($15,665) and Vermont ($15,254), in terms of amount donated to charity on a statewide average basis.
The national average for charitable giving was $13,221 during the year in question, meaning the Sunflower State went well above and beyond national peers by that metric.
(Remember, it's important to note that these numbers are significantly affected by the top tax bracket in each given state, meaning the typical Kansas resident likely isn't donating that high of an amount in a given year).
The bottom state for charitable contributions on a money basis was Hawaii, at $7,027, followed by Oregon ($8,232), Rhode Island ($8,443), New Jersey ($8,735), and Maryland ($8,876).
When it comes to percentage of income donated to charity, Kansas’ 25.5% of the state’s average total income of $70,040 ranked behind Wyoming (63.6%), South Dakota (41.9%), Arkansas (38%), North Dakota (32.2%), Tennessee (29.3%), Oklahoma (28.6%), Mississippi (27.7%), Utah and Alabama (27% each).
The states that Kansas ranked ahead of on a percentage basis included Nebraska (24.6%), Florida and New Mexico (24.4%), Texas (23.9%), Missouri (23.7%) and Indiana (23%).
The national average for percentage of annual income donated to charity was 17.1%, withNew Jersey ranking dead-lastby that metric, at 9.2% of the $94,117 average.
With the time of the season for giving around the corner, at least Kansans can be rest assured that their in-state brethren are more than capable of rising to the challenge and helping those in need when it matters most.
