KSU Calving School
The 2022 KSU Calving Schools are set, and the next one is just around the corner. Planned for January 11th at 6:00 p.m. at the Fairview Community Center (511 Front Street in Fairview), the programs are designed around the goal of increasing the number of live calves born when assistance is required. Using a life sized cow and calf model to demonstrate the proper timing and use of calving equipment, KSU Extension Veterinarian Dr. AJ Tarpoff will discuss the entire calving process, including what’s normal, when to intervene, and how to manage a difficult birth. He’ll also share how you can develop a system to support the lifetime health and performance of the calf following birth.
The program starts at 6:00 p.m. with an evening meal. To reserve your meal and handout materials, please RSVP by January 7th by contacting the Brown County Extension Office at (785) 742-7871. Additional information or questions can also be directed to any Meadowlark Extension District Office.
Preferred Trees for NEK
Winter isn’t the right time to plant trees, but winter is the right time to start thinking about what you want to plant. Getting the right tree for the right site is the key to a successful planting, and that means some advance preparation.
One resource northeast Kansas landowners should consider is an information packed four-page publication put out by our Kansas Forest Service Community Foresters. It combines the recommendations of industry professionals (city foresters and local tree boards) with input from Extension foresters, commercial arborists, and retail/production nurseries to present a list of trees that work well in a number of different situations for northeast Kansas landowners.
The list is split in to three sizes of deciduous trees plus evergreens. Within each section, trees are rated based on environmental tolerances (light shade, drought, wet soils, etc…) and landscape attributes (height, spread, color, flowers, etc…). Species recommendations include cultivar recommendations when necessary as well. For example, Red Maple includes five different recommended cultivars.
The list can be used to help you get started looking as well as fine tune your search once you locate trees. There will be trees perform well here not on the list, but it does provide a great starting point for evaluating species for landscape plantings. Access the list online at: https://www.kansasforests.org/community_forestry/community_docs/NE%20Kansas%20Preferred%20Trees.pdf or request a copy from any District Office.
