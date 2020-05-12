HIAWATHA - The Brown County Attorney reported Tuesday that charges of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence have been filed against a 17-year-old Hiawatha male in connection with a fatality accident in November.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill issued a press release Tuesday that stated his office received investigative reports from the Kansas Highway Patrol's office on April 29 in connection with the single fatality accident that occurred late the night of Nov. 16 at the juncture of Horned Owl Road and U.S. 36. The accident involved five Hiawatha teens, including 16-year-old Ian Miller, who died as a result of his injuries. Three others - including driver Andrew Kreek, of Hiawatha - and passengers Gabriel Corbett, and Naveigh Dismang, were hospitalized with critical injuries and remained in rehabilitative care for several weeks. One, Andrew Woods, 19, was treated and released at a local hospital.
Hill said that after additional law enforcement paperwork was requested and received on May 6, a juvenile complaint was filed in the District Court of Brown County on Friday, May 8 against Kreek of Hiawatha, who was 17 years old at the time of the offense. He is charged with five complaints, including involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, a level 4 person felony; three counts of reckless aggravated battery, a level 5 person felony, and speeding.
"The investigation of the collision by the Kansas Highway Patrol included the assistance of the Brown County Attorney’s Office in the preparation of a search warrant that was executed in November for digital evidence from the motor vehicle’s event data recorder showing speed and other operational information of the vehicle in the five seconds preceding impact as well as a search warrant for the blood of Mr. Kreek to determine blood alcohol content within three hours of the rollover," according to Hill's press release.
He said that assisting the Kansas Highway Patrol in the investigation was the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Also assisting those agencies was the Hiawatha Police Department. A date for the first appearance on the juvenile charges is pending.
Also in connection with the November 2019 accident, charges were filed against Kyle White, 26, of rural Hiawatha on charges of unlawfully hosting minors and eight counts of furnishing alcoholic liquor to a minor. Hill said White's arraignment has been postponed until June due to the closure of the courts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
