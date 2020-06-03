George Floyd was killed in 8 minutes and 46 seconds by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.
His death has rocked the nation, leading to protests, riots, looting, political unrest and more as protesters have gone to the streets to bring awareness to what has been termed as a racially motivated killing of yet another black person by police.
Although the violent protests have been filling the news, what aren't being told are the stories of peaceful protests, prayer vigils and movements to bring awareness to Floyd's death and racism in the United States.
George Floyd, 46, was arrested by police after a local convenience store called in a possible purchase with counterfeit money. According to a New York Times report of the incident, Floyd lay unconscious on the street with Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressed on the back of his neck. According to the report and video, Chauvin's knee did not move from Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the last minute even as paramedics were on the scene and onlookers were crying out for him to stop. Chauvin and three other officers were fired and are facing charges in the case.
In Northeast Kansas, there has been unrest concerning the incident, but also peaceful events. In Topeka, Kansas City, Lawrence and Manhattan, local media have told of protesters becoming agitated and violent, stores closing early and barricading windows and doors against possible looters. In some communities, however, there have been very powerful events in the name of George Floyd as local residents want to remember him and bring awareness in his name, but to do so without violence.
On Saturday, a local organization called Atchison United sponsored a “Justice For George” Unity Walk that started at LFM Park, circled through the Farmers Market, downtown Atchison and back to the park. There was a shorter route from LFM to Lincoln School for elders and those who could not walk long distances. One of the organizers, Sean Crittendon, said an estimated 200-300 people came out for the walk, drove behind them or met them en route to show support.
“This is a new organization that was born during and created after the walk for Amahad Arbery,” Crittendon said. Arbery was a 25-year-old black man killed in February in a south Georgia community after being chased down by white men, who were arrested just a few weeks ago.
Crittendon said that during the walk, he had a conversation with Kurt Schlanker about wanting to do more for the Atchison community.
“We did not want to just come together as a community over tragedy, we wanted to create an organization where we could have constructive dialogue and create understanding regarding our differences and celebrate our commonalities,” he said. “We have a founding committee that created our mission, purpose, and focus. We now have opened things up to anyone that wants to join us.”
Saturday's event included speakers, prayer and the singing of “Amazing Grace.”
As one participant noted, together they celebrated diversity and commonality.
Also in Atchison, a peaceful protest was set for Wednesday evening at the courthouse as local residents continued to work to bring awareness to the death of Floyd and racism.
While police have been the focus of many violent protests, local law enforcement want the community to know they support these local peaceful events and are outraged over the killing of George Floyd.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson made the following statement concerning the death of George Floyd:
“The Atchison Police Department remains outraged at the recent murder of George Floyd by law enforcement in Minnesota. We recognize the stain that racially biased law enforcement causes on society and remain committed to working with the local community to combat racial discrimination and bias in Atchison. We look forward to a continued open dialogue between the African-American community and the Atchison Police Department and are committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure that we stand united as a community.”
In another local community of Hiawatha, peaceful protesters lined the sidewalk in front of the Brown County Courthouse Sunday wearing medical masks and holding signs “Justice for George,” “Black Lives Matter” and “We Can't Breathe” - the last a reference to what onlookers say were George Floyd's last words “I can't breathe.”
Also in Hiawatha, a prayer vigil and peaceful protesting event “Hiawatha Believes Black Lives Matter” is set for Thursday evening around Korthanke Fountain, adjacent to the Hiawatha Police Department in downtown Hiawatha, starting at 5 p.m.
Community members were invited to join a prayer vigil “as our nation grapples with our history of systemic racism and its impact on our friends, family, and neighbors. Help us come together to mourn the experiences of BIPOC and pray to offer hope for equality for all.” according to the Facebook event post. As COVID-19 is still a threat, organizers recommend masks and maintaining social distancing. Speakers for the event include a prayer by Pastor Andrew Finch, comments by Brooke Grier, prayer by Shug Cadue and comments by Jason Thomas, both of the Kickapoo Tribe.
