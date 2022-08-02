A jury delivered mixed verdicts as the result of a two-day trial for a 60-year-old Lancaster man tried this past week for allegations involving unlawful behavior with a child younger than age 14.
Michael W. Pease was acquitted of one count aggravated indecent liberties with a child; and was found guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child for the second count alleged in the felony complaint filed against him. Pease heard the verdict announced Wednesday, July 27 in Atchison County District Court. Jury selection and testimony commenced one day prior.
