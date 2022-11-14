Junior Fire Marshals recognized by city commissioners.

At a City Commission meeting, ‘Fire Chiefs’ of the Atchison Fire Department’s, Junior Fire Marshal program were announced, and students were presented certifications. Carter Buckley & James Peitsch of St. Benedict Catholic School and Adrianna Servaes, Corbin Henning & Sophie Seever of Atchison Elementary School pose with the commissioners. Chiefs’ not in attendance – Aaliyah Morgan & Aubrey Jolly, also of Atchison Elementary School.
Corresponding with National Fire Prevention Week, firefighters begin teaching a 5-week safety education course each October to 4th grade students at Atchison Elementary, Trinity Lutheran, and ACES. Firefighter Rick Vice of the Atchison Fire Department was this year’s instructor.
The Junior Fire Marshal Program builds on children’s natural curiosity and concerns about fire to empower them with information about fire behavior, fire statistics, fire prevention, and how to plan and prepare for escape in the event of a fire. Topics include – First aid for burns, home fire safety inspection, smoke detectors, fire escape plan for the home and how to report an emergency using 911.
The program involves the students’ family as well. Students are encouraged to complete their assignments at home with the assistance of their family members, often opening dialogue about fire prevention and emergency planning that adults benefit from as well.
