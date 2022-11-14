Fire Marshals

Junior Fire Marshals recognized by city commissioners.

 Photo by city

At a City Commission meeting, ‘Fire Chiefs’ of the Atchison Fire Department’s, Junior Fire Marshal program were announced, and students were presented certifications. Carter Buckley & James Peitsch of St. Benedict Catholic School and Adrianna Servaes, Corbin Henning & Sophie Seever of Atchison Elementary School pose with the commissioners. Chiefs’ not in attendance – Aaliyah Morgan & Aubrey Jolly, also of Atchison Elementary School. 

Corresponding with National Fire Prevention Week, firefighters begin teaching a 5-week safety education course each October to 4th grade students at Atchison Elementary, Trinity Lutheran, and ACES. Firefighter Rick Vice of the Atchison Fire Department was this year’s instructor. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.