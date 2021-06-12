Atchison kicked off its Juneteenth celebration with the opening ceremonies Saturday morning that went throughout the evening and included the reading and presentation of the Proclamation by Mayor Abby Bartlett, Juneteenth Royalty Recognitions and Drill Team Performance by The KC Marching Falcons.
Some of the other festivities included rides, food, drinks and some local businesses in attendance.
The events will continue with an historical marker memorial dedication taking place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the art square located near the viaduct in near the 400 and 500 blocks of Commercial Street hosted by Atchison United and the Atchison Art Association.
