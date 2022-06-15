June 19th is recognized as the official Juneteenth Independence Day and along with the 4th of July it completes the "cycle of freedom" for America's Independence Day observances.
Last Saturday was Atchison's celebration of Juneteenth. Festivities began with a parade that was lead by the Atchison Top Dog Drill Team. The lively group practice dancing before the parade while the drummers warmed up under the shade of the trees.
The drill team lead the parade to the festivities which was easily spotted with all the large tents in the park. The shade of the tents was a welcome reprieve from the blistering sun.
The announcer for the festivities gave highlights of the different entertainment that was going to happen throughout the day. Of course, everyone looked forward to the large feast.
Several people were playing games, visiting with friends and neighbors, and listening to the music. The Drill Team gave a lively performance, people played checkers and Connect Four. The announcer said, "this is a day of celebration, relax, have fun and enjoy each other."
Tanker and Mz Dee of the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle brigade, from Ft. Leavenworth, were relaxing and listening to the entertainment. "We enjoy coming to Atchison for this celebration," said Mz Dee. "This celebration is very organized and a lot of fun."
