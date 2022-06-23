HORTON -- Area youngsters are invited to bait their hooks and reel in some fishing fun and experiences soon at Mission Lake and adjacent little lake in Horton.
Horton, KS Fish & Game Association is hosting the annual free event for kiddos between the ages of 0-15 that is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at Mission Lake and little lake areas.
Traffic will be blocked from 7-10 a.m. in the the designated fishing areas from Hickory Point to the first shelter house.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. and continues until 8 a.m. Kiddos can fish for two hours. The derby starts at 8 a.m via Horton Police siren sound-off. The derby will continue within the designated time frame until the HPD siren blast at 10 a.m. announcing the contest's end.
In addition to some fish tales and bragging rights, the kiddos will have opportunities to bring home trophies fishing poles for the biggest fish caught in each of the following age groups: 0-3, 4-5; 6-7; 8-9; 10-11; 12-13; and 14-15. Raffle prizes include fishing poles, bicycles, a grill and for Kansas residents between 14-15-year-olds a chance to win a lifetime fishing license. The prize drawings and announcement of derby winners will be at conclusion of the tournament near the registration sign-up area. To register for the tournament, drive along the east side of the little lake from the south to register child's name, age, parent/guardian's name and cell phone number.
The mission of the Horton, KS Fish & Game Association is to support and promte lawful outdoor hunting, trapping and fishing opportunities for all ages, encourage wildlife conservation and protect the hunting, trapping and fishing privileges of our community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.