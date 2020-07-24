The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in Courtroom 2 of the Leavenworth Justice Center at 601 S. Third St. in Leavenworth.
The ommission will conduct six interviews in public to fill a district court position in Leavenworth County vacated after the July 17 retirement of Judge Michael Gibbens.
If there are changes to the location due to pandemics concerns, the commission will make an announcement.
Atchison and Leavenworth counties comprise the 1st Judicial District of Kansas.
The schedule is a as follows:
* 9 a.m. – Keyta D. Kelly, Tonganoxie, a private practice lawyer.
*9:30 a.m. – Pamela Campbell Burton, Leavenworth, a private practice lawyer.
*10 to 10:30 a.m. – Joan M. Lowdon, Bonner Springs, the deputy county attorney of Leavenworth County.
10:45 a.m. – Natalie M. Teemer Washington, Leavenworth, a private practice lawyer.
11:15 a.m. – Michael G. Jones, Lansing, a private practice lawyer.
11:45 a.m. – John R. Kurth, Atchison, a private practice lawyer and Elwood Municipal Court Judge.
Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen, the nonvoting chairman; Julia Clem and Rosemary Nies, both of Atchison; Todd Thompson, Basehor; G. Ronald Bates Jr.; Mark Presinger and Kevin Reardon, both of Leavenworth; and Lois Meadows and Geoffrey Sonntag, both of Tonganoxie, comprise the nomination commission.
The commission members expect to select three to five nominees to submit their names to Gov. Laura Kelly to make an appointment in accordance to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after she receives the names to decide who to appoint. If there not a minimum of three qualified candidates then the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the judicial district.
