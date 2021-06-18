A determination has been made in the ongoing city-sheriff litigation.
On Thursday, Judge David King heard arguments relating to the city’s motion to dismiss Sheriff Jack Laurie’s counterclaims in response to a city suit against the sheriff’s office.
According to City Manager Becky Berger, after reviewing the city’s motion, the sheriff’s response and the arguments of counsel, Judge King dismissed all of the sheriff’s counterclaims.
In December, the city filed civil suit against Sheriff Laurie, asserting the jail needed to accept all inmates committed to him by city police in support of Kansas Statute 60-801. This action related to an inmate police arrested that month while in a naked and intoxicated condition and the suit alleged the jail captain refused to accept the subject in custody as an inmate in the facility. The subject was transported to Doniphan County Jail.
Relating to this incident, the city was seeking damages that included court costs and attorney fees related to a subject’s incarceration at a jail facility outside of the county.
Sheriff Laurie filed a countersuit against the city, alleging that Atchison Police routinely violate constitutional rights of detainees by failing to administer to their medical needs.
“Although city officials expected the dismissal, the court’s ruling brings a welcome end to the attorney fee expenses related to defense of the Sheriff’s counterclaims,” Berger said. “City officials are hopeful that the entire suit will be resolved soon.”
A call was put in to Sheriff Laurie for comment, however he was not available by press time.
