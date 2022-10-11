150 years ago, John Seaton came to Atchison, Kansas. The city of Atchison wanted a foundry and put up $10,000 to any man who would take on the task. Seaton stepped forward and accepted the bonds. His foundry employed two hundred men. Seaton’s reputation for doing first class work was rewarded with the large number of orders. 

Seaton had a reputation of “working the work”, he carried a dinner bucket and worked alongside his men. He certainly knew his business because he had a myriad of positions: architect, casting operator for locomotive wheels, built smoke stacks, built steam cylinders and much more. 

