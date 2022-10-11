150 yearsago,John Seaton came to Atchison, Kansas. The city of Atchison wanted a foundry and put up $10,000 to any man whowould take on the task.Seaton stepped forward and accepted the bonds. His foundry employed two hundred men. Seaton’s reputation for doing first class work was rewarded with the largenumberof orders.
Seaton had a reputation of “working the work”, he carried a dinner bucket and worked alongside his men. He certainly knew his businessbecause he had a myriad of positions: architect, casting operator for locomotive wheels, built smoke stacks, built steamcylinders and much more.
Before Seaton was of age, he worked as a journeyman in St. Louis. At 22, he established a foundry works at Alton, ILand only had $2.50 to his name. He prospered and had 50 men in his employ when he decided tomove to Atchison in 1872.
Seaton had been in business since 1856, and during that time he never failed to pay any bill. His company grew and supposedly made $250,000 annually.
Before celebrating his 60thbirthday, he helped build the local theatre. He was known to be the richest man in Atchison. Seaton once told a reporter that in his first 12 years of production he paid out over $3,000,000 in wages, and the payroll was continuing to grow.
In 1906 Seaton established the Locomotive Finished Material Company.
Seaton served in the Kansas legislature for 18 years and his name isprevalentto many important measures passed during his tenure.
One of the laws he championed was the binding twine factory law,whichisresponsiblefor the establishment of a plant at the statepenitentiary. He did more toward the success of the “Douglass house” during the legislative trouble of 1893than any other member of the Republican body. As a citizen andlegislator,he enjoyed the confidenceand respect of the Kansas people. Seaton was known as, “the father of the house”.
John Seaton passed away at his home in Atchison on January 12, 1912.
