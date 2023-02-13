Atchison city commission authorized the purchase of a 2023 Jet-Vac Truck for the distribution and collections division with a budget of $500,000 at last week’s meeting.
There are three primary uses for the jet-vac truck:
Sewer Cleanouts – the truck is equipped with high-pressure water and suction systems to remove debris and clogs from sanitary and storm sewers.
Sewer jetting – this method uses the high-pressure water to break up and flush debris or clogs through the sanitary or storm sewer pipes and restore flow.
Hydro-Excavation – this method of excavation utilizes both high-pressure water and powerful suction to more safely excavate near underground utilities rather than using mechanical means such as a backhoe. As fiber installations continue to increase and are often in close proximity to water and sewer lines, the ability to do hydro-excavation becomes increasingly important for avoiding other utilities when making repairs to city water and sewer lines.
The new jet-vac truck will replace the current 2011 Freightliner chassis and Vac-Con jet-vac system. The current jet-vac truck is showing signs of wear and tear, which is to be expected after more than a decade of water, mud, sanitary waste, and grit pumping through its components. For example, several of the metal components are wearing thin, which has required multiple welds and patches in addition to multiple pump replacements. The timing of this replacement should be considered preemptive to an emergency replacement. With lead times for equipment like this (one year), an emergency replacement situation is not recommended as the jet-vac truck has become critical equipment for the division, especially in terms of the division’s ability to quickly mobilize and address system issues.
A team of Public Works and Utilities staff spent months researching the proposed replacement. This is planned to be a lease purchase so there will be additional interest costs over time; however, staff will not know what those rates will be closer to the time of payment in approximately one year. As with all lease purchases of equipment, once the final numbers are determined, a subsequent authorization request will be presented to the commission.
The staff recommended to purchase the 2023 Freightliner/Vactor Jet-Vac truck from Key Equipment in the amount of $487,616.61. The commission unanimously approved the request.
