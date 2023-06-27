Madden takes oath

Hon. Martin Asher, left, Atchison County commissioners, Jerry Madden and Tom Wagner, recite their solemn oath of office under the direction of Atchison County Clerk Pauline Lee during the noon ceremony in January 2009 at the Atchison County Courthouse.

 Globe file photo

Leadership, community, compassion and concern for others were at the core of a former 2nd District Atchison County Commissioner and USD 377 Board of Education member that some remember most.

On June 21, Gerald J. "Jerry" Madden, 65, succumbed to injuries he suffered from an automobile accident within recent years. Madden's funeral service was Saturday, June 24 at St. Ann's Church in Effingham. Madden, a bachelor, was one of the 15 children born to George D. and Angela (Blocker) Madden.