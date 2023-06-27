Hon. Martin Asher, left, Atchison County commissioners, Jerry Madden and Tom Wagner, recite their solemn oath of office under the direction of Atchison County Clerk Pauline Lee during the noon ceremony in January 2009 at the Atchison County Courthouse.
Leadership, community, compassion and concern for others were at the core of a former 2nd District Atchison County Commissioner and USD 377 Board of Education member that some remember most.
On June 21, Gerald J. "Jerry" Madden, 65, succumbed to injuries he suffered from an automobile accident within recent years. Madden's funeral service was Saturday, June 24 at St. Ann's Church in Effingham. Madden, a bachelor, was one of the 15 children born to George D. and Angela (Blocker) Madden.
Madden was a graduated member of the class of 1975 from Atchison County Community High School and according to his published obituary, when Madden was a senior, he brought home a second-place award from the Kansas State Wrestling Tournament. Madden continued his interest in the ACCHS wrestling program and served as a coaching assistant for numerous years. He also served multiple years as a USD 377 Board of Education member.
Former USD 377 Board Member Steve Caplinger served along with Madden and described him as a very dedicated board member.
"One of the best," Caplinger said of his peer. "He really took it to heart," Caplinger recalled whenever students and wresters would accomplish something Madden would write them a personal letter to congratulate them. In times of distress, Madden would write a letter to encourage them, Caplinger said. As a board member, Jerry was always prepared and by the book."
"He was very compassionate," Caplinger said, and added that he enjoyed visiting with him at social events.
Madden attended Highland Community College, Benedictine College and earned a degree from Missouri Western University. Madden served as a counselor for the Kansas Department of Corrections and as a disability judge for the Social Security Administration, according to the published obituary at https://www.beckerdyer.com.
It was in 2008 when Madden ran for the office of 2nd District Atchison County Commission, according to an Atchison Globe news story. During a debate Madden, a Republican candidate, described himself as "a college graduate with training in supervisory management who has served on the Kansas Quality Management Committee and has chaired related personnel committees." Madden described himself as an experienced human services consultant for the State of Kansas and the Social Security Administration, recognized for exceptional public service and productivity. In addition to school board, Madden indicated he had served on multiple committees related to Equal Employment Opportunity, personnel, community correction and mental health.
Madden served as county commissioner from January of 2009 until his resignation became effective Jan. 3, 2012 to pursue career opportunities with the Social Security Administration. During his tenure, Madden represented constituents in the South Fifth Precinct within Atchison city limits, Benton, Grasshopper, Kapioma, Lancaster and Shannon townships, and Huron Precinct.
"I am truly blessed to have been enriched with such opportunities," Madden was quoted as saying at the time he announced his resignation, according to a Globe report.
During Madden's tenure as commissioner, he fostered the county's hire of an IT support person and implementation of Kansas Quality Management initiatives. He also recognized a need to support and fulfill the endeavor of the Achievement Services to provide services for the developmentally disabled in the community.
During a 2011 appropriation request heard on the Achievement Services behalf, Madden served as commission chairman, and was quoted by the Globe as saying, "We all know some people can't look out for themselves, and somebody needs to."
Register of Deeds Shelley Campbell often worked closely with Madden during his tenure as commissioner. Campbell described Madden as a really nice guy with whom she worked well with.
"He was a down to earth kind of person" Campbell said. "A very pleasant person."
According to an Atchison Globe story, Madden was seriously injured as a result of a two-vehicle accident Dec. 19, 2021 near the intersection of Kansas Highway 116 and Edwards Road.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home was entrusted with Madden's funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Ann's Church and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
Madden served on the building committee for the church.
