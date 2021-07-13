A 68-year-old Holton man was sent to an Amberwell Health facility by ambulance for treatment of a head wound after weekend rollover accident in the area of U.S. 159 Highway and 250th Road in rural Atchison County.
Gerald E. Gerhardt sustained what appeared to be a minor injury said Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie. The accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Gerhardt was driving a 1958 Jeep CJE at the time of the rollover. Gerhardt was arrested for driving under the influence and for transporting an open container. Following his release from treatment, Gerhardt was released to the Atchison County Jail, Laurie said.
Atchison County EMS ambulance crew members responded to the crash site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.