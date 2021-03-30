Jefferson County North Middle School officials recently announced students earning the distinction of placement on the Third Quarter Honor Roll list for the 2020-2021 schoolyear.
The Principal’s honor roll is comprised of students who earned a cumulative 4.0 grade point average for the grading period:
*Sixth-graders --Gwynn Blattner, Carina Johnson, Maximus Kane, Dawson Lindsay, Hallie Noll, Karlee Porter, Grace Roloff, Taylor Schrick and Emily Wood.
*Seventh-graders -- Isaac Laird, Michael Lee, Cohen Navinsky, Ava Noll and Claryssa Thompson.
*Eighth-graders -- Ivy Fujibayashi, Kennadi Hernandez, Julian Huss, Izzabella LeGrand, Abraham Noll, Elizabeth Subelka, Eli Weishaar and Anna Wendling.
The Green honor roll list comprises students earning a cumulative 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for the grading period:
* Sixth-graders -- Callum Baker, Alexander Easterday, Brody Edwards, Essie Funk, Madelyn Gerety, Logan Johnson, Grant McMillan, Christopher Noll, Merrick Noll, Colby Olberding, Matthew Stapp, Emilee Subelka and Lyra Weishaar.
*Seventh-graders -- Bella Boyce, Hannah Dodd, Rex Fuhrman, Cale Hattemer, Jackson Neill, Kaleb Owens, Kaira Peterson and Bailey Porter.
*Eighth-graders -- Andrew Baker, Brenden Brown, Olivia Domann, Bowie Dupere-Weishaar, Christopher Frye, Noah Hill and Chace Terry.
Students comprising the White Honor Roll maintained a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA throughout the grading period.
*Sixth-graders -- Freedom Cecil, Marissa Crawford, Kaelyn Finneran, Jayden Holt, Bailey Jenkins, Emma Roediger, Aubrey South and Theodore Weishaar.
*Seventh-graders -- Reese Babcok, William Elias and Shyenne Huff.
*Eighth-graders -- Riley Burk, Wyatt Burk, Lane Edmonds, Madison Jenkins, Carter Potts and Amyiah Thomas.
