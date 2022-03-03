A 35-year-old Atchison man landed a jail stay Wednesday after he was served two Atchison County District Court warrants related to crime that occurred in recent months.
Delvin A. Debnam faces a felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses like criminal threat and domestic battery that arose from disturbance on Jan. 11 at a residence in the 1500 block of Commercial Street that involved a 39-year-old victim.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said in a press release to the Globe that the police investigated the domestic disturbance and allege the victim had been struck by fists and threatened with a hammer.
The second warrant involve theft and attempted theft incidents that occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24 of 2021 at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73, Wilson said.
The Atchison County Jail log indicates Debnam is held on a $25,000 bond for the aggravated assault; and an additional $2,500 for the thefts.
