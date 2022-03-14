A 27-year-old Atchison man is out of jail after a $40,000 bond was posted for his release within 24 hours after his arrest for a warrant alleging he committed crimes against two persons in January.
Joseph A. Evans was arrested Sunday by Atchison police on Sunday, March 13 for an Atchison County District Court warrant for aggravated assault, a felony, and sexual battery.
The charges arose from an incident that occurred during early morning hours on Jan. 16, which was when police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Harper Drive.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it was there that an 18-year-old female reported she was victim of a sexual battery inflicted from a male acquaintance. A 38-year-old male reported he was threatened with a firearm by a male with whom he was not personally acquainted with.
Evans is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, March 18 in district court.
