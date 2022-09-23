Jackson Park is the oldest park in Atchison. In the early 1900’s Zaremba E.Jackson, a prominent citizen and publicofficial,askedthe park be upgraded. In honor of his efforts the city leaders granted his request and named the park after Jackson.
Today the original shelter, hiking trails and over 100 acres of landstill arefor public use. However, over the years the shelter has been fixed time and again but is still in terrible shape.
ClintonMcNemee, public works and utilities director, gave a report for fixing the shelter. In the 2022 CIPit included $75,000 for improvements to the Jackson Park brick shelter. The largest portion of that budget will go toward replacing concrete for the slab and the concrete stairs.
Additional improvements planned include: updating electrical and lighting,reconstructingthe leaning brick pillar, construction of a raised landscapingbed.
McNemeerecommended and the commissioners agreed to hire Bottorff Construction to replace the concrete slab and stairs of the brick shelter in the amount of $25,745 with a change order authority of $1,500.
Bottorff Construction agrees to replace the slab, demo the existing concrete and haul spoils offsite and replace the existing stairs. Also, they agree to do masonry which will include tuckpointing and replacing brick as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.