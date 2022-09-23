shelter front view
By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe

Jackson Park is the oldest park in Atchison. In the early 1900’s Zaremba E. Jackson, a prominent citizen and public official,asked the park be upgraded. In honor of his efforts the city leaders granted his request and named the park after Jackson. 

Today the original shelter, hiking trails and over 100 acres of land still are for public use. However, over the years the shelter has been fixed time and again but is still in terrible shape. 

