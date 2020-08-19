HOLTON -- A 26-year-old Lansing man wanted for distribution of a hallucinogenic drug in Atchison County is in the Jackson County Jail following his arrest arising from a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 75.
Damon Lynn Smith was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.
Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reports in a press release that a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer for a traffic infraction about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 along U.S Highway 75 near 302nd Road. The routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the rear seat passenger, identified as Smith, Morse said. Smith was booked into the Jackson County Jail for the meth and paraphernalia possession as well as no drug tax stamp. Jackson County authorities also determined Smith was wanted in other jurisdictions. There was one outstanding warrant from Atchison County for distribution of a hallucinogenic and three outstanding warrants from Lyon County.
