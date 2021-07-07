JACKSON COUNTY – A reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of Jackson County's Most Wanted, Evalt Christopher Catling Jr. Catling is a 25-year-old African American male 5'9"tall and 145 lbs. Catling is believed to be in the Topeka area. Catling failed to surrender to law enforcement per the order of the Jackson County District Court. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Evalt Christopher Catling Jr.,contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 785-364-2251.
