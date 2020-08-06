JACKSON COUNTY -- Kansas Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a head-on fatality collision between a semitrailer and a passenger car that was reported about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. The semitrailer had been southbound from 278th road and the passenger car had been northbound when the passenger car crossed the center line, and struck the semitrailer. The driver and only occupant of the car were ejected and were pronounced deceased on scene. Two occupants of the semitrailer were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. After the accident a segment along US Highway 75 between 286th and 254th roads was closed. The highway reopened about 8:50 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported.
A KHP investigation is ongoing. No further details were available as of late Thursday morning.
