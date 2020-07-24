Members of a Lancaster family were sent to Topeka hospitals for treatment of injuries as the result of a recent collision at the 190th Road and U.S. Highway 75 in Jackson County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.
Charles William Doty, 46, Lancaster, suffered what appeared to be suspected as serious injury and was transported to Stormont Vail.
Andrea Maria Doty, 39, Lancaster, identified as the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, was taken to St. Francis Hospital.
Sandra Kay Silver, 56, Holton, was taken to Holton Community Hospital for suspected minor injury. KHP identified Silver as the driver of a 2005 Hyundai Sonata.
Doty’s vehicle was westbound along 190th Road and was stopped along U.S. 75 as the Silver vehicle approached northbound, KHP reported. Doty failed to yield to Silver’s vehicle as it entered the intersection and struck the Doty and caused it to overturn. Charles Doty was ejected in wake of the impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.