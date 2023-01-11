A STEM based educations is important in everyday life. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics can help children build confidence, hone critical thinking and problem solving and developskills that will be essential to them in their adult life.
It encompasses the whole range of experiences and skills. Each STEM component brings a valuable contributor to a well-rounded education. Science gives learners an in-depth understanding of the world around us.
STEM based education gives people skills that make them more employable and ready to meet the current labor demand.
Benefits of a STEM education are:
Promotes equality in education
Fosters creativity
Teaches collaboration
Integrates other disciplines
Most STEM workers use computers and other technology in their jobs. Projections for the U.S. says we will need 1 million more STEM experts in the near future. Besides, one of the goals of STEM initiatives is to encourage a broader participation ofwomen and minorities in the STEM workforce. This allows the bridging of ethnic and gender gaps.
STEM subjects are focused on providing solutions to the concerns society has today. Our youth are more worried about climatechange than the older generation. Statistics show 70% of young people aged 18 to 34worriesabout global warming. STEM education can answer their questions. It can teach them how to find the necessarysolutionsfor sustainabledevelopment. Education is a powerful tool that ensures the rise of a STEM literate society. Well-educated community memberswill find ways to work in a competitive world.
