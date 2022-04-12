Mark the date down on your calendar, April 22nd and 23rd. Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity are going to work on several homes in a neighborhood near Dollar General.
Last year they raised over $7000 to improve 5 properties, so this year the organizers are hoping to raise more money so they can makeover more homes.
To make a donation go to: projectatchison.rallyup.com.
Volunteers are needed, go to: GivePulse: https://givepul.se/pt7bci to sign up. If you can paint, clean up yards and do carpentry work the organizers encourage you to help out this year.
Sponsors of this year’s event are: Blish-Mize, Rotary Club of Atchison, Golden Star, L&L Construction, Union State Bank, Rainbow Communications, Exchange Bank and Bottoroff Construction.
