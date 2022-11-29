Scams

On Cyber Monday, the Internal Revenue Service and the Security Summit partners kicked-off the 7th National Tax Security Awareness Week with information for taxpayers and tax professionals on how to avoid scams and protect sensitive personal information.

With the holiday season now in full swing, the period presents a prime opportunity for identity thieves to try stealing personal financial information, which also could be used to potentially file fraudulent tax returns. People can face risks if they’re shopping online and using publicly accessible Wi-Fi. And the Summit reminds people that fictitious text scams with “smishing” schemes continue during this period.

