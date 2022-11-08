Ioway art
photo supplied by Cultural Center

The Cultural Center celebrated the Ioway Indian nations of Kansas and Nebraska with a wonderful exhibit and performance from the Ioway nation dancers on Saturday. A large crowd visited the center Saturday morning to see the exhibits, meet the Ioway people and experience their cultural dance. The exhibit was made possible through the support from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, Potawatomi Tribe, Ioway Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, The Cray Foundation and the Atchison Art Association. 

There will be ongoing events starting with Saturday, November 19 from 1 to 3PM with workshops and events with a documentary film, Lost Nation: The Ioway tells the dramatic true tale of two brothers’ struggle to save their people from inevitable American conquest, and the Ioway’s current fight to reclaim and maintain their unique history and culture. No admission fee. 

