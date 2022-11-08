The Cultural Center celebrated the Ioway Indian nations of Kansas and Nebraskawith a wonderful exhibit and performance from the Ioway nation dancers on Saturday. A large crowd visited the center Saturday morning to see the exhibits, meet the Ioway people and experience their cultural dance.The exhibit was made possible through the support from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, Potawatomi Tribe, Ioway Tribeof Kansas and Nebraska, The Cray Foundation and the Atchison Art Association.
There will be ongoingeventsstarting with Saturday, November 19 from 1 to 3PM withworkshops and events with a documentary film, Lost Nation: The Ioway tells the dramatic true tale of two brothers’ struggle to save their people from inevitable American conquest, and the Ioway’s current fight to reclaim and maintain their unique history and culture.No admissionfee.
Saturday, December 3, 1 to 3PM will be aBeaded LanyardWorkshop: Learnto bead lanyards in an intertribal style with Rebeka Schlichting. $25 materials fee for non-tribal members.
Saturday, January 14, 1 to 3PM, Lazy Stitch Workshop: Learn lazy-stitch beadwork with PhillipPursel. Participants will make sample swatches on leather to learn this technique that is used on moccasins, dresses, medicine pouches, and more. We will not be creating finished pieces, but participants can take supplies home to practice.$25 materials fee for non-tribal members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.